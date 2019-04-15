The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Ruth Russell "Maw Maw" Stengle

Ruth Russell "Maw Maw" Stengle Obituary
Ruth "Maw Maw" Russell Stengle peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Stengle, Sr. Daughter of the late William J. Russell, Sr. and Corinne Rome Russell. Loving mother of Janice Stengle Fisher and the late Joseph C. Stengle, Jr. (Survived by Maryann). Grandmother of Shari Fisher, Stephen Fisher (Patricia), Joseph C. Stengle III and Jeffrey Stengle. Great Grandmother of Aiden Stengle, Alyssa Stengle and Addison Fisher. Sister of the late William "Bill" J. Russell, Jr. and Howard Russell. Ruth was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. She was employed at JC Penny as a Sales Clerk for over 25 years. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Amedisys Home Health, Heart of Hospice, and her Caretaker, Carolina Cruz, for their love and care given. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or please consider donations in Ruth's memory to Second Harvesters Food Bank, 700 Edwards Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70123. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center Chapel, 5600 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 1PM until 2PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center Chapel on Wednesday at 2PM. Interment will be in Hope Mausoleum, 4841 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
