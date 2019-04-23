Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ryan Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ryan Anderson passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 69 surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Pearl River, LA and a native of New Orleans, LA. Ruth formerly attended St. Joseph Academy in New Orleans and was employed by the U.S. Geological Survey at Stennis Space Center. She was an active parishioner at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Ruth enjoyed spending her time giving her love to her grandkids and sewing for them. She is survived by her husband David L. Anderson; her children David L. Anderson, Jr. (Susan) and Allison Anderson Jeffreys (Jason); her grandchildren Briana Anderson, Bailey Anderson, Jonah Jeffreys, Anderson Jeffreys, and Jude Jeffreys; her sisters Gerry Ryan Bagert (Barry) and Maureen Ryan Fulham (Don); and her brother Emmett L. Ryan III (Terri). She was preceded in death by her parents Norma and Emmett Ryan. Ruth will be greatly missed and will be lovingly remembered by everyone who knew her. A Memorial Mass will take place at noon on Saturday, April 27 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church located at 66192 St. Mary Drive in Pearl River, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the same location. A burial will be held at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Hospice.

