H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
401 Spruce St.
Norco, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
401 Spruce St.
Norco, LA
Ruth Thibodeaux Matherne


Ruth Thibodeaux Matherne Obituary
Ruth Thibodeaux Matherne was born February 1, 1934 to the late Ernest Thibodeaux Jr. and Marian Roger Thibodeaux. She passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, reuniting with her beloved husband, the late Donald "Buddy" Matherne. She leaves behind her children, Cheryl Roy (John Sr.), Don Matherne (Pat), Michael Matherne (Denise), David Matherne Sr. (Annette), and Mark Matherne (Gaylene), as well as 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her sister, Carole Thibodeaux. Ruth was always singing and spent many years singing in the Sacred Heart choir in Norco, LA. She loved to sew and spend time in her garden, and could often be found swimming or floating in the local pool. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who were blessed to know her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 401 Spruce St. Norco, LA, on Monday, July 1, 2019 beginning at 9 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, with burial following at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 13396 River Rd., Destrehan, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor to NephCure, https://nephcure.org/ are preferred. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019
