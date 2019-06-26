Sadie Moncus Marcello passed away peacefully at her home, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Sadie was born in Talladega, Alabama on September 2, 1925. At the young age of 18 she met the love of her life, moved to New Orleans, and with the immediate embrace of a large tight-knit family, became a lifelong resident. It was with her Italian immigrant in-laws that she developed this love of cooking and preparing meals. Most people know she created magic in the kitchen and was famous for her Sunday Dinners where everyone was welcomed. She had a green thumb and loved her Garden Club, and she had a passion for horses and enjoyed a wonderful community of friends and family at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Later in her life she took pleasure in going out to dinners with her daughter Toni and sister-in-law Jeanine. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Marcello Sr. (whom she survived by 25 years); daughter of the late Irene & Irving Moncus; sister of the late James & W.C.; mother of Carlos Marcello (Nancy), Toni Peckenpaugh, Vincent Marcello Jr., and Romero Marcello (Leslie); grandmother of Nancy, Jamie (Nigel), Sally, Lara, Alaina (Jonathan), Christopher, Justin, Nico and Enzo; great-grandmother to baby Amelia. The family would like to extend special thanks Suzi, Amanda and Leticia for their compassion, care and support through the many years and final days. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Prayer Service on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:30pm at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy, Harvey, LA. Visitation will be held Friday morning from 10:30am until 12:30pm. Private family burial to follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital New Orleans: Attn: Development Department, 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118 & Team Gleason Foundation: PO BOX 24493 New Orleans, LA 70184. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary