Saliyah "LeLe" Walker was born on Tuesday, February 19, 2008 in New Orleans, LA. She was the only daughter of Dominique T. Bazile and father Thomas Walker IV. She was the baby of three: older sister Thomanika Walker and brother Joseph Walker. Saliyah was also connected by love and marriage to Bobbie Hall Walker and siblings Delvion Hall and Jelata Hall on her mother's side Jolandra Bazile, Jomyria Mosley, Jolandra Bazile Jr., Ashaad Mathews and Asia Bazile. She resided in Houston, TX and attended Youngblood Intermediate School. Saliyah was a member of Higher Dimension Church in Houston, TX pastored by Terrance Johnson and First Lady Torsha Johnson. She was given to Christ and baptized according to scripture. Saliyah was the example of unconditional love. Her smile would capture any room and melt any heart within her presence. Saliyah was the embodiment of Jesus' love here on earth. Full of personality and laughter, her spirit spoke volumes even though she had no voice. She has bought families together and built never ending bonds filled with love and amazement. Saliyah's presence and purpose here on earth has done what nations could not do. She has become a household name and a daily motivation for everyone. Her soul is and will be stamped into the hearts of everyone she encountered. She never complained, always smiled and forced you to count every blessing, She is the definition of strength and unconditional love. Her differences never kept her from life and all that it had to offer. She was nonjudgmental, understanding, and the teacher of many. She shared the most expensive gift known to man. She will be joining her great grandpas: Joe Glasper T.L. Franklin, William Lombas, Thomas Walker Jr., great uncles William Lombas III, Junious Robert Joseph Glasper, great grandmas: Laura Mae Lombas, Vinnie Lucille Arrington and Wilma Franklin; great aunt Bertha Tate, aunt Wilma Tate, and cousins Kendrick Sherman, Herman Tate. She leaves behind cherished and valuable memories with her grandparents: Herbert and Frances Gilmore III, 13 aunts, 6 uncles and 22 cousins: the Tates, Tom and Wanda Walker III, the Lombas, Baziles, Gaspers, Barracks and the world she captured with one smile. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Elder Eloise Clark, officiating. Interment is private.