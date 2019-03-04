Sallie Ruth Badeaux passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 61. She was the beloved wife of Martin Kenneth "Kenny" Badeaux for over four decades. Mother of Christopher Badeaux, Misti Lynn Badeaux, and Carrie Anne Badeaux Despaux (Glen). Grandmother of Jessica Badeaux, Christina Badeaux, Angel Badeaux, and Hannah Badeaux. Great grandmother of Purity Badeaux and Logan Badeaux. She was the daughter of the late Bill and Frances Warren, and sister of Rosa Joubert, Wilma Ballard, and Joseph Warren. Her best friend and constant feline companion was Grace. She was a feisty woman who loved life and lived it on her own terms. She was very compassionate toward others, and was known to sacrifice to help those around her in need, but she expected them to help themselves as well. She was an avid animal lover, and Grace was the latest in a long line of animals who found her to be a loving friend. She also enjoyed her gardening, and particularly loved her flowers. She will be most remembered for the deep fire in her soul to make sure her friends and family were alright and heading in a good direction. A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gretna, 100 Gretna Blvd, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. A private inurnment will be held later at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary