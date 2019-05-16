Sally H. Prattini passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was 69 years old. For 43 years, Sally was the devoted and cherished wife of Emile Prattini Jr. Loving mother of Christina Prattini (Michael Myers), Gina Prattini, and Rocky Prattini. Grandmother of Leah Reeb, Tristan Reeb, and granddog Goose. She was the sister of Sharon Lewis and Steven Higginbotham (Teresa Higginbotham). Sister-in-law of Florence Rodriguez (Norbert), Chris Prattini (Jeanine), and Mickey Prattini (Nancy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Higginbotham, Jr. and Joan Higginbotham. Sally also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 17, 2019