Salvador J. "Sam" Catalanotto, born September 11, 1933, in New Orleans, LA, died on February 6, 2019 at his residence in Covington, LA. Sam was employed at KCS Railroad for 40 years and was a volunteer manager for the Covington Food Bank in Covington, LA for 16 years. Devoted husband of Jackie Calamia Castay Catalanotto and the late Frances Laporte Catalanotto. Loving father of the late Susan Catalanotto Weidmann, Stephen Michael Catalanotto, Linda Catalanotto, and his step-son Eric Castay and wife Angela Ledet Castay. Grandfather of Michael S. Catalanotto, Cori Catalanotto Shows, Bert Shows and Scott Weidman, step grandchildren Jason Castay (Shannon), Brooke Castay Blanchard (Brad), Suzanne Ledet Kolb(Jason) and Myles Ledet(Ethel ). Great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 20370 Smith Rd., Covington La. Visitation starts at 11:00 am with the Mass beginning at 1:00 pm. Internment will take place the next day, Tuesday, February 12, Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph Abby 75376 River Road, St Benedict, La. 70457 or Northshore Food Bank 840 N. Columbia St., Covington, La. 70433. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA 985- 875-1131
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019