The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
20370 Smith Rd.
Covington, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
20370 Smith Rd.
Covington, LA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
Greenwood Cemetery
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvador Catalanotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvador J. "Sam" Catalanotto


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvador J. "Sam" Catalanotto Obituary
Salvador J. "Sam" Catalanotto, born September 11, 1933, in New Orleans, LA, died on February 6, 2019 at his residence in Covington, LA. Sam was employed at KCS Railroad for 40 years and was a volunteer manager for the Covington Food Bank in Covington, LA for 16 years. Devoted husband of Jackie Calamia Castay Catalanotto and the late Frances Laporte Catalanotto. Loving father of the late Susan Catalanotto Weidmann, Stephen Michael Catalanotto, Linda Catalanotto, and his step-son Eric Castay and wife Angela Ledet Castay. Grandfather of Michael S. Catalanotto, Cori Catalanotto Shows, Bert Shows and Scott Weidman, step grandchildren Jason Castay (Shannon), Brooke Castay Blanchard (Brad), Suzanne Ledet Kolb(Jason) and Myles Ledet(Ethel ). Great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 20370 Smith Rd., Covington La. Visitation starts at 11:00 am with the Mass beginning at 1:00 pm. Internment will take place the next day, Tuesday, February 12, Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Joseph Abby 75376 River Road, St Benedict, La. 70457 or Northshore Food Bank 840 N. Columbia St., Covington, La. 70433. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA 985- 875-1131
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home
Download Now