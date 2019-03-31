|
|
Salvatore Glorioso, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1937 in Cefalú, Sicily to the late Rosario and Rosa Chiara Glorioso. He is preceded in death by his wife, Caterina Glorioso. Salvatore is survived by his sons, Ross Glorioso of Dallas, TX and Joseph Glorioso (the late Dawn) of New Orleans, LA; and grandchildren, Joseph, Jr., Evan, Katelyn and Marissa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am until Mass. Interment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019