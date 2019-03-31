The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Glorioso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Glorioso


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvatore Glorioso Obituary
Salvatore Glorioso, age 81, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1937 in Cefalú, Sicily to the late Rosario and Rosa Chiara Glorioso. He is preceded in death by his wife, Caterina Glorioso. Salvatore is survived by his sons, Ross Glorioso of Dallas, TX and Joseph Glorioso (the late Dawn) of New Orleans, LA; and grandchildren, Joseph, Jr., Evan, Katelyn and Marissa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:30 am until Mass. Interment to follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now