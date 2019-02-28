Sam (Speedy) Gordon, Jr age 54, transitioned to is eternal home on February 12, 2019. Son of Loretta and the late Sam Gordon, Sr., Husband of Chryl H. Gordon, Sam is survived by his 4 Children, 7 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 127 W. 3rd St, Laplace, LA 70068. Viewing from 9:00am until service time. Rev. Dr. Freddie Howard, Pastor officiating. Internment Providence # 2 Cemetery Montz, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff, Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, La 70051. 985-535-2516
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019