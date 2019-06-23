Sam Menszer, age 96, died on June 22, 2019 after a brief illness. Sam Menszer was born in New Orleans on February 15, 1923 to his parents Esther and Joseph Menszer. They owned and operated a family style department store in Gretna, La. that did a thriving business. Sam had a brother, Nathan, to whom he was very close. Sam went to L.S.U. in 1939, where he became a cheering "tiger" and joined Phi Epsilon Pi social fraternity in which he made many lifelong friends and with whom he had many "good times." Sam majored in and received a degree in Electrical Engineering and went to work for Westinghouse Electric Co. in East Pittsburg, Pa. in war production. Then, he went to work for the Bureau of Ships of the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. He, then, transferred to the David Taylor Model Basin in Carderock, Md. Later, Mr. Menszer joined the Navy. After his discharge, he married the love of his life – the lovely Elaine Fine from Freeport, Long Island, N.Y. After a few years, he and Elaine moved to New Orleans where he joined the family retail and real estate business. They were always active in the Jewish Community. Their three sons made Bar Mitzvah at the Chevra Thilim Synagogue, which later was absorbed into Shir Chadash. The family later joined Touro Synagogue. Elaine was always active with the Council of Jewish Women and the local chapter of Women for Brandeis University. Elaine and Sam had three sons- John, Gary and Kenneth. Today, John is an attorney and Gary is a Doctor of Cardiology. Sam is survived by his children: John, Gary and his lovely wife Eugenie, and their wonderful children: Reed, Ellie, and Harrison. He is also survived by his two grandsons: Michael and his wife Andrea, Steven and his wife Tiffany, and their remarkable seven-year-old son Aiden. On his brother's side, he is survived by his nephews, Paul, Bob and his niece Janet and by Bob's children: Robin, Drew, and Adam. Sam loved his country, his family, his friends, and always tried to do good. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 9:30am at Hebrew Rest Cemetery III, 2100 Pelopidas at Frenchmen St., New Orleans, followed by an 11:00am Memorial Service in the Forgottsten Chapel of Touro Synagogue, 4238 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, with Rabbi Todd Silverman officiating. Reception to follow at the Synagogue. Memorial donations may be made to Touro Synagogue or . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary