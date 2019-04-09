|
Samantha McDowell Synigal entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Samantha was the beloved daughter of Martha Grinstead and the late Samuel Marshall, Jr. She was the loving mother of Shyantha and Samuel McDowell, Shyanthony and Anthony Synigal and grandmother of Shay'la Ross. She was a cherished sister to Barbara Berard, Bonnie McDowell, Carl Moten and the late Floyd Leonard. Samantha was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews aunts, uncle, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Marine and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church are invited to celebrate Samantha's Home going on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Marine Baptist Church, 3034 Andover Street, Jefferson, LA 70121at 9:00 AM. Pastor Donald Robinson, Jr. officiating. The viewing will begin at 8:00 AM. Interment: Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Visitation: Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P. M. at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA. 70053. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019