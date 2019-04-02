Reverend Dr. Samson "Skip" Alexander passed away peacefully on Saturday March 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Husband of the late Theresa Georgiana Jarrow Alexander. Son of the late Felix Foucher and Caroline Whitfield Harrington. Brother of the late Earl "Jim" Harrington, Jr., (Ethel) and the late Gladys Foucher Freeman. Also, preceded in death by his son, Samson Joseph Alexander. He is survived by his children, Gloria Irvin (Frank), Jerome Alexander, Joanne Alexander, and Jacqueline Alexander; grandchildren, Gina Collins (Marshall), Irvin Alexander, Samson Alexander, III, Zoe Alexander, Zara Alexander, and Keisha Lockett; sister-in-law, Ethel Harrington and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, grand-nieces, nephews and grand-nephews. He was a veteran of the Korean War, a lifelong Civil Rights activist, historian, scribe, griot, visionary and master architect of social change. He was a true "Eyewitness to History." Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, officers and members of Christian Unity Baptist, Fifth African Baptist, Fellowship Missionary, Historic Second Baptist Churches, also employees of The City of New Orleans, Total Community Action, Inc. and the Dryades Y.M.C.A.; members of the Orleans Parish Democratic Executive Committee, NAACP, SCLC, Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Christian Unity Baptist Church, 1700 Conti Street on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am with Reverend Dr. Kevin Stephens officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment: Southeast LA Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary