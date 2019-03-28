The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Samson William Mabens Obituary
Samson William Mabens, age 86, departed this earthly life for eternal glory on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center Main Campus. He was a native of Grand Bay, AL and a resident of Avondale, LA for over 40 years. Beloved husband of the late Mable Williams Mabens. Loving and devoted father of Gregory S. (Katrina) Mabens, Sr., and Michelle Mabens (Scottie) McCoy. Son of the late Charlie and Georgia Lee Mabens. Brother of the late Jessie Mabens and Dorothy Mabens Weaver. Devoted friend and neighbor of Carol Burras; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Sweet Home Christian Center, and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 414 Westwego Ave. Bridge City, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor George Davis, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
