Mr. Samuel Cooper, age 98, of Marrero, Louisiana, passed away on May 20, 2019 at Wynhoven Nursing Home. He is survived by his two beloved sons, Harry (Susan) and Jimmy (Mattie), six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Sam will be recognized for his volunteer service with Chateau de Notre Dame and Wynhoven on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the 9:30 Mass in the Chapel of Chateau de Notre Dame, officiated by Deacon Jeff Tully and Fr. Al Bermudez. Interment will be at Bethesda Cemetery in Camden, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Symphony Chorus of New Orleans in memory of Sam. (https://www.symphonychorus.org)
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 22, 2019