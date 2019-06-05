Samuel Nolan Dupre, Jr. passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, in his sleep. Samuel was born on July 25, 1945 to Ada Alice Williams and Samuel Nolan Dupre, Sr., and the husband of Kayryn Watkins Dupre who all preceded him in death. Samuel is survived by devoted companion, Teresa Slyfield, two brothers and one sister, Archie, Luther and Brenda Spears Dupre. He was the loving father of Sean (Kim), Samuel Bryan (Birtukan), and Michelle. Grandfather to Joshua, Jeremy, Samuel, Derrick, Mai Joi, Kayryn- Lorraine, Paris, Tai, Yosef, Daphne and Chloe. Great-grandfather to Samuel Ellis and Noah. He was also the loving uncle of Patrick S. Spears. Samuel graduated from McDonogh #35 High School and Dillard University of New Orleans with a Bachelor's degree in biology. He completed his Master's of Education degree at Loyola University of Chicago, Illinois. He returned to New Orleans with his family to teach at Noble School and later Valena C. Jones Elementary. Samuel (Sammie) loved to make others smile and laugh. He loved music and his children inherited their love of music from him. He played many instruments including guitar, keyboard, trumpet, and drums. In the late 70's, he was the drummer for the band C12 H 22 O11(Sugar). He also composed and recorded his own record, Takin' Care of Your Main Man in which he played the drums. His song can be found on Youtube. He loved sports and he was even better at playing them. He would play football with his children and the neighborhood kids. He played tennis well into his 60's. He was talented enough that he could play with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth! He could shoot hoops with the best of them. Sammie even played ping-pong! Bid whist, tonk, spades and poker were his card games of choice. He loved his family. He took great pride in the Dupre name. Along with that great name, he passed on a love for gardening, literature, media, music, cooking, dancing and singing. Sam would want all that knew and loved him to celebrate his life and not be burdened with mourning his death. Psalm 55:22 - Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by the Memorial Service at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary