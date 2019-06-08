Sandra Ann Loup passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Folsom, Louisiana, at the age of 78. She was born on Wednesday, November 20, 1940 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Ursula Dufour and the late Edward Guidry. She was a resident of Folsom, Louisiana and attended Warren Easton high school. Her home on Wolf Song Farm was her hobby, with the creative gardening of many different flowers. Sandra is survived by her husband, Tyrone Loup; daughters, Tanya Loup Lemoine and Terri Ann Craig (Scott); son, Todd Anthony Loup (Dawn); twin sister, Brenda Ann Falcon; granddaughters, Jennifer Lyn Lemoine, Maghan Lemoine Lala, and Amanda Loup Lincecum; grandsons, Matthew Michael Lemoine, Jared Anthony Loup, and Thad Joseph Loup; great-granddaughters, Jaden and Abbygayle; great-grandsons Taylor, Tyler, Larry, and Daniel; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Lemoine, Sr. and her grandson, Michael Lemoine, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Sandra on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, from 5:30 PM until the memorial service which begins at 7:30 pm with visitation following until 9 PM. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to organizations that contribute to Leukemia patients. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary