Sandra Ann Washington McKinney died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born April 28, 1957 in New Orleans, LA to the late Samuel and Rita Winston Washington. In addition to her parents, She is also preceded in death by her husband, Earl McKinney, Sr. and brother, Thomas Hilton. Mrs. McKinney leaves to cherish precious memories, her children, Monique, Jonathan (Ronessa); stepsons, Dwayne(Monica) and Brian McKinney; sisters, Patricia Tyson, Debra Ayers and Patricia Green; two brothers in law, Wilbert Ayers and Jerome Green. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and good friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Homegoing Celebration honoring Sandra Ann Washington McKinney at Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1803 N. Johnson Street on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Resthaven Cemetery, 10400 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, LA. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019
