Sandra Aucoin Barrios passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on March 12, 1947, in New Orleans to the late Etienne Aucoin and Aline Ducote Aucoin. She was the sister of the late Shirley Lefebvre and Sylvia Marks. She was a resident of Marrero. She is survived by her children, Yvette Paysse, Yvonne Acosta (Bobby), Phyllis Barrios, and Bobby Barrios Jr, her dogs (Honey and Molly), nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Sandra was a wonderful and talented cook and loved sharing her food with others. She was a cosmetologist and owned a salon for many years. Sandra worked at Metairie Country Club for over 20 years. She had a kind and giving heart. Her hobbies included crocheting and she loved making blankets for the JP Animal Shelter. She enjoyed Bingo and other activities at the Marrero/Harvey and Estelle Senior Centers and also spending time with her family and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Heart of Hospice and especially her nurse, Carrie Gleason, for their care and compassion for our mother. She was so very loved. We invite relatives and friends of the family to celebrate her life at a memorial service scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019, at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marreo, LA from 9-11. A Mass will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Avondale, LA. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations to be made in her name to the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter-West Bank, 2701 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058 (Jefferson SPCA Adoptables @ jeffersonspca.org ) or Animal Rescue of New Orleans (ARNO) 1219 Coliseum St., New Orleans, LA 70130. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 22, 2019

