It is with great remorse, compiled with our Christian faith, that we announce the death of Sandra F. Bergeron, age 76. On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Sandra passed away peacefully in her Metairie home. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 16, 1942. Mrs. Bergeron grew up in the Ninth Ward and attended Nicholls High School where she met her loving husband of 59 years, Emile A. Bergeron Sr. Together, they raised their six children. She is survived by her children: Emile Bergeron Jr. (Anne), Laura B. Copeland, Kevin Bergeron, Jason Bergeron and Adam Bergeron; brother, Michael Fradella; half-brother, Shane Fradella; sister-in-law, Jacquelyn B. Newman (Barry) as well as nieces and nephews. She was blessed with sixteen grandchildren: Bethany Robinson (Josh), Abbi Keating (Paul), Benjamin, Rebecca, Hannah, Joseph, Jonathan, Christina, Lydia, Chloe and Noah Bergeron; Austin and Wade Copeland; Sabrina Burgess (Tony), Kristopher Harvey, Justin Bergeron; and six great-grandchildren. Sandra is preceded in death by her son, Bryan Bergeron; parents, Frank Fradella and Athalie Hubert; and brother-in-law, Rodney Bergeron (Sylvia); son-in-law, Gil Copeland. She was a parishioner of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Sandra, being a wonderful homemaker, made her home a welcoming place for all. Her children and their friends knew she had a big pot of food cooking on the stove; and they were always welcome to share a meal at the Bergeron family table. Sandra had a wealth of lifelong friends; she enjoyed over 50 years with friends in her Pokeno group and 20 years in a local TOPS chapter. Her legacy of love and genuine care will remain a treasured memory to all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at 10:00am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 4317 Richland Ave, Metairie, Louisiana 70002, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00pm. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019