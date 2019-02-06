Sandra G LaBelle passed away peacefully at her daughters' home in Belle Chasse LA on February 2, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born on October 31, 1945 in Louisville KY. Sandra married the love of her life James E. LaBelle Sr., Gunny Sargent US Marine Corp. in December 1986 where they instantly embraced one another's children and created a loving home where all were welcomed. Sandra has been a dedicated member of the DAV for 33 years where her passion and love of country has driven her to serve as Commander Auxiliary DAV West Bank Chapter 23. Additionally, she was a member of the Marine Corp League Auxiliary Paul E. Boyd. Wife of devoted husband James E. LaBelle Sr. Loving and dedicated mother to Charlotte Beckham, Hank Beckham (son in law) Cynthia Heathcoe, Christine Digirolamo, Cheryl Selvage, Donna LaBelle, James LaBelle Jr., Dennis LaBelle, Christina (Tina) LaBelle, Catherine LaBelle, Jody LaBelle, Alexandria LaBelle and Charles Selvage. Sister of Jamie Sailing Weedman and Roberta Lee Clayton. Loving Grandmother to Hank Beckham Jr., Amanda Beckham, Talon Tauzin, Austin Glidewell, Shane Delaney, Brittany Davis, Taylor Davis, Madison Davis, Ryder Glidewell, Ariel Digirolamo, Amber Selvage, Caitlin Kelley, Sean Egan, Dylan Staudt, Jesse LaBelle, Helaine LaBelle, Henry LaBelle, Harlan LaBelle, Justina Vaughn, Kevin Wright and Jason Wright. She was the proud Great Grandmother to Jerimiah Bonney, Sebastian Zoretic, Fiona Wright, Penelope Wright, Addison Owens, Elijah Scott, Mathias Slaysman, Brianna LaBelle, Alexander James LaBelle, Taylor Miller, Ryleigh Stoneburg, Landon Patt, Steven Selvage, Adeline LaBelle, James Monsour and Rosie LaBelle. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents George and Winifred Garrett, siblings Leon Garrett, Lonnie Garrett, Lawrence Garrett, David Sailing and Glenda Looney, her grandson Richard Nicholas Davis and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends and family are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home 9611 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037 at 11 am. Visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will be private. A reception to follow at the American Legion, 104 Hunt St, Belle Chasse, LA 70037. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary