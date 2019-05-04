Sandra Jean Hartman passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on May 6, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Hartman and Bonnie Jean Hartman Schonfeld and is predeceased by her second husband, Hugh Frank Malone. She was also predeceased by her brother, Paul Donald (Don) Hartman. She is survived by her sister-in-law Freda Hartman (Don's wife), her stepchildren Kathy, Michael, Christie and William Malone and their families, many cousins and family members in California, Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio, and her first husband, Al Humphers. Sandy was born in Columbus, Ohio and grew up in Washington D.C. She held a variety of jobs in her career, living in several parts of the U.S. from Memphis to California and other locales before settling in her favorite home, New Orleans. During her early career, she was employed by the Telephone Company and was Director of Training for Playboy Enterprises where she was responsible for training the Playboy bunnies. This was always a source of interesting conversation with Sandy through the years. She retired several years ago from her position as Professor of Management at the University of New Orleans where she had worked for over thirty years and had a number of publications to her credit. Sandy earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in business from Purdue University and George Washington University, respectively, and completed her education by earning a Ph.D. degree from Louisiana State University. One of her greatest interests since childhood was golf and she played it as often as she could. She also enjoyed travel and at one point, took a year off from work to go sailing in the Caribbean and South America. She loved arts and crafts and was always ready to enjoy the company of others. She spent most of her time in New Orleans but truly enjoyed spending summers in the mountains of North Carolina. Sandy was active in the St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church and did volunteer work to help inner city children in New Orleans improve their reading skills. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State Street, New Orleans, LA 70118. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. and the memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. To view the family guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 9, 2019