Sandra Naquin
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandra Kelly Naquin

Sandra Kelly Naquin Obituary
Sandra Kelly Naquin, age 71, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Randy Naquin. Mother of David Terrell and Jennifer Naquin. Daughter of the late Hayfon and Ruth Phillips Kelly. Sister of Robert Kelly, Brenda Frey and the late Sherry Kirkpatrick. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Sara Karaja, Emma Terrell, Catherine Terrell, Ella Terrell; 3 great-grandchildren, Adam Karaja, Mia Karaja, Ava Karaja; and numerous nieces and nephews. A former resident of Algiers, La. and a longtime resident of Slidell. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Friday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
