Sandra Mary Dugan, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 20, 2019 in Metairie, Louisiana after a long-term illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and June Duracher. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Fortune Dugan; Fortune Dugan Jr. (Dr. Veronica); Bridget Dugan Vargas (Dr. Daniel); grandchildren, Samantha, Sophia, Isa, and Sebastian. Sandra was a former president of the East Jefferson General Hospital Auxiliary, and a parishioner of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and a patron of all that was fun in the city. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the parlor of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. A funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie. Graveside services will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.