Sandra Penton Harden Obituary
Sandra Penton Harden, age 65, departed this life for her heavenly home on May 21, 2019. She was born on June 23, 1953 in Poplarville, Mississippi. She was one of seven children from the union of the late Carrie Oma Dee Spiers and Walter Jackson Penton. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Vieregge and two grandchildren; Lensie Moulin and Hailey Vieregge; as well five great grandchildren. She enjoyed life to the fullest; as will be remembered as a ray of sunshine to all that knew her. Sandra also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. Her family wishes to express deep gratitude to the caring and kind staff of Guest House of Slidell and Canon Hospice. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 30, 2019
