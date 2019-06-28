Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Frances Merritt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Frances Merritt died on June 7, 2019 - she was 95 years old. Sara was born in Lake Village, Arkansas on October 23,1923. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Grace Orton Merritt. Her parents and 3 siblings predeceased her. She is survived by her long time friend Anneke Vermeulen from Brazil, and numerous nieces and nephews in New Orleans, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. Her brother Dr. Ben Merritt practiced medicine in Quitman, Texas. Sara served 12 years in the U.S. State Department's Foreign Service, posted to Berlin, Germany just after the end of WWII, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Bangkok, Thailand. She was an archive and code specialist, and in Bangkok served as a press officer in the United States Information Agency. Sara graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1958, and from Loyola University with a Master of Business Administration in August, 1972. After graduation, she served as public relations director, and later, as executive director of the Southeast Louisiana Girl Scout Council. Sara loved to travel, visited nearly forty countries around the world, and had many interesting stories about her foreign service experiences and travels. She will be buried in Quitman, Texas following a grave site ceremony to take place July 13, 2019. Sara Frances Merritt died on June 7, 2019 - she was 95 years old. Sara was born in Lake Village, Arkansas on October 23,1923. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Grace Orton Merritt. Her parents and 3 siblings predeceased her. She is survived by her long time friend Anneke Vermeulen from Brazil, and numerous nieces and nephews in New Orleans, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. Her brother Dr. Ben Merritt practiced medicine in Quitman, Texas. Sara served 12 years in the U.S. State Department's Foreign Service, posted to Berlin, Germany just after the end of WWII, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Bangkok, Thailand. She was an archive and code specialist, and in Bangkok served as a press officer in the United States Information Agency. Sara graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1958, and from Loyola University with a Master of Business Administration in August, 1972. After graduation, she served as public relations director, and later, as executive director of the Southeast Louisiana Girl Scout Council. Sara loved to travel, visited nearly forty countries around the world, and had many interesting stories about her foreign service experiences and travels. She will be buried in Quitman, Texas following a grave site ceremony to take place July 13, 2019. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close