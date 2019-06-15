Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Southside Baptist Church Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Southside Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah "Sarah Lou" Ingram Bacot, a loving mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was 72 years old and the last surviving original owner of the KOA Campground, in Denham Springs. Twenty-three years ago Sarah received a miracle gift from God, a liver transplant. She loved traveling, spending time with her family especially the grandkids and her dog Scrappy. Sarah was a gentle kind hearted woman who always put the well-being of others before her own. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son Samuel Glen Bacot, Jr. and wife Stephanie; two daughters, Glenda Kay Bacot Watts, Angela Marie Bacot White and husband Scott; brother-in-law, Ted Bacot; five grandchildren, Christina Marie White, Samuel Louis White, Dylan Michael Watts, Juliana Paige Bacot, Stephen Glen Bacot; niece, Robin Ingram Prestridge and husband Todd and nephew, George "Bubba" Ingram, Jr. and wife Kelly. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Southside Baptist Church, in Denham Springs on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10am Celebration of Life Service at 12pm, conducted by Rev. Bruce McKenzie and Rev. Don Hoy. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Samuel Glen Bacot, Sr.; daughter, Denise Michelle Bacot; brother, George M. Ingram, Sr.; sister-in-law, Marsha Sue Goynes Bacot; son-in-law, Randall J. Watts; granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Watts; and her parents, George and Margaret Ingram. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 17, 2019

