Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
2241 South Liberty Street
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
2241 South Liberty Street
Sarah Johnson, a retired cosmetologist and housekeeper for over fifty years, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 95 year old. Loving mother of Janet Emery and John Emery Jr. Beloved wife, by her first marriage, to the late John Emery Sr., and second marriage to the late Alfonse Johnson. Daughter of the late Sterling "Papa Sterling" Mitchell and Sally "Mama Sack" Mitchell. Sister of the late Leonard Mitchell, twins: Ruffin Mitchell & Felton Mitchell, Percy Mitchell, Rose Mitchell , Gladys Mitchell and Susie Mitchell. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends also pastor, officers and members of Pilgrim Baptist Church are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2241 South Liberty Street, beginning 10 am. Pastor Brian K. Richburg officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019
