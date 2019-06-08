Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sargiena Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sargiena Thomas, age 74, died peacefully on June 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Family matriarch, exceptional home chef, faithful Christian servant, proud Tesla driver. New Orleans native. Douglasville, Georgia resident since 2005. Eldest of the late Leroy and Georgiaetta Duplechain's 11 children. Graduate of George Washington Carver Senior High School. In New Orleans, she worked for 26 years at the IRS and was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Former Grand Lady, Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver, Court 329. Recipient of the 2002 Order of St. Louis IX Medallion from the Archdiocese of New Orleans. In Douglasville, she founded Thomas Mobile Tax Service. Dedicated parishioner at St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the Sick and Homebound and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Welcoming Committee. Member of: Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Court 300; Atlanta Chapter of Georgia Association of Enrolled Agents; and National Society of Tax Preparers. Predeceased by husband of 43 years Leonard Thomas Jr. and siblings Cherry Banks, Ronald Duplechain, and Aaron Duplechain. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Lynnell Thomas, Lori Gray (Jameel), and Leah Valdez (Robert); grandchildren: Nyle Thomas-Andrews; Lorynn and Raina Valdez; Deja, Jackson, and Langston Gray; siblings: Melanie Duplechain (A.B. Hill), Leroy Duplechain Jr., Angel Hill, Melva Williams (Morris), Elva Bell (Loren), Yvette Duplechain, and Candy Shallehorn; and countless other family and friends. Memorial Mass on June 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Douglasville. Sargiena Thomas, age 74, died peacefully on June 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Family matriarch, exceptional home chef, faithful Christian servant, proud Tesla driver. New Orleans native. Douglasville, Georgia resident since 2005. Eldest of the late Leroy and Georgiaetta Duplechain's 11 children. Graduate of George Washington Carver Senior High School. In New Orleans, she worked for 26 years at the IRS and was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Former Grand Lady, Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver, Court 329. Recipient of the 2002 Order of St. Louis IX Medallion from the Archdiocese of New Orleans. In Douglasville, she founded Thomas Mobile Tax Service. Dedicated parishioner at St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the Sick and Homebound and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Welcoming Committee. Member of: Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Court 300; Atlanta Chapter of Georgia Association of Enrolled Agents; and National Society of Tax Preparers. Predeceased by husband of 43 years Leonard Thomas Jr. and siblings Cherry Banks, Ronald Duplechain, and Aaron Duplechain. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Lynnell Thomas, Lori Gray (Jameel), and Leah Valdez (Robert); grandchildren: Nyle Thomas-Andrews; Lorynn and Raina Valdez; Deja, Jackson, and Langston Gray; siblings: Melanie Duplechain (A.B. Hill), Leroy Duplechain Jr., Angel Hill, Melva Williams (Morris), Elva Bell (Loren), Yvette Duplechain, and Candy Shallehorn; and countless other family and friends. Memorial Mass on June 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Douglasville. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close