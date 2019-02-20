The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Evergreen Baptist Church
2243 Clouet Street
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Evergreen Baptist Church
2243 Clouet Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Satoria Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Satoria Simone Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Satoria Simone Stewart Obituary
Satoria Simone Stewart entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Loving daughter of Marlo Stewart (Julio) and Nelton Davis Sr. (Bridgette). Sister of Christian (Roshawn), Savonna, Roshaudd, Ebony, Christopher, Nelton Jr., Taushaira, Jahiran, Shemar, Brinelle, Meacham and Star. Granddaughter of Barbara and the late Van D. Dotson. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Greater Evergreen Baptist Church are invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greater Evergreen Baptist Church, 2243 Clouet Street, beginning 10 am. Rev. Terrance A. Ranson Sr., pastor officiating. Church visitation 9am until service time. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now