Satoria Simone Stewart entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Loving daughter of Marlo Stewart (Julio) and Nelton Davis Sr. (Bridgette). Sister of Christian (Roshawn), Savonna, Roshaudd, Ebony, Christopher, Nelton Jr., Taushaira, Jahiran, Shemar, Brinelle, Meacham and Star. Granddaughter of Barbara and the late Van D. Dotson. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Greater Evergreen Baptist Church are invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Greater Evergreen Baptist Church, 2243 Clouet Street, beginning 10 am. Rev. Terrance A. Ranson Sr., pastor officiating. Church visitation 9am until service time. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019