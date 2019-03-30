Saybel Venable Montet passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Noel Montet. Mother of Anthony Montet (Debi) and Arlene Melancon. Grandmother of Andy Montet, Bradley Montet, Janelle Melancon, Danielle McCormick (Trip) and Miles Melancon. Great-grandmother of Emma, Aidan and Dylan. Sister of Emma Venable Childers (Truman), Elvie Venable Guilbeaux (Easton), the late Duplex Venable (Doris), Evie Venable Harmon (Walter), Anna Mae Venable Fontenot, Laura Venable Guidry (Norbert), Sherry Venable Jones and Joseph Venable Jr. aka as Joe. Daughter of the late Joseph S. Venable and Louise Duplechain Venable. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Saybel was born in Church Point, LA, graduated from Rayne High School and was a longtime resident of Port Sulphur, LA. She later graduated from Our Lady of Holy Cross College in New Orleans and taught at Port Sulphur High School and Belle Chasse High School. She and her beloved Noel were active in St. Cletus Knights of Columbus Council 8616 and the Ladies Auxiliary, where she held office. She was proud of her Cajun French heritage and was active in CODIFIL. While we will mourn her death let's also celebrate her life and Heaven's gain. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9am to 12:30pm. A Funeral Mass will follow at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 3600 Claire Avenue in Gretna for 1pm. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary