Schwann "Mook" Marie Bailey Herbert passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at University Medical Center at the age of 54. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Schwann was a graduate of Warren Easton High School and was employed as a certified day care assistant for 36 years, a career she has loved since the age of 16. Beloved wife of Curtis A Herbert. Devoted mother of Anthony C. Herbert, and the late Curtis Herbert, Jr., and Joshua Herbert. Loving grandmother of Anire Herbert, Talija Coverson, Alaysia Herbert, Kash Herbert, and Akyla Herbert. Daughter of Marcella B. Williams. Granddaughter of the late Leola Bowman Bailey. Sister of Tracee (Robert) Harvey. Daughter-in-law of the late Wilhelmina "Bow" Herbert. Godmother of Kennedy Gloster, Jr.; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater King Solomon Baptist Church, Little Zion Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Children's Daycare & Preschool are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Timothy Howard, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Providence Memorial park Cemetery-Metairie, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019