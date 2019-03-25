Scott Irvin Grandbouche passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born in Madison, WI on May 29, 1951, and moved to New Orleans in 1956. He was a long-term resident of the West Bank and most recently enjoyed living on the water in Slidell. He was a graduate of Martin Behrman High School and Louisiana State University. He enjoyed anything LSU and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved traveling, supporting his community and spending time with family and friends. Scott was a former member of the Board of New Orleans and Chapter of the . He served as a long time officer and Board Member of the Golden Gryphon Society that is the organization behind the Krewe of Alla Mardi Gras Group. Scott enjoyed a successful 43-year career in Financial Services. He frequently served as a noted speaker at conferences and training meetings and received a number of awards for his work. He started with E.F. Hutton & Co. in Baton Rouge in 1976 and quickly advanced to become one of the most successful Tax investment Advisors in the country. During his time at the firm, he served as Regional Product Director & Branch Manager. In 1989, after Hutton closed, he was hired by Howard Weil Legg Mason in New Orleans to manage their headquarters office. He then ran the Presidential Securities office and served as President, CEO of First American in Tampa, FL. In 2001 he formed his own firm, Wealth Harbor Capital Group, and served as managing member for the last 19 years. Scott was preceded in death by his father Charles E. Grandbouche, mother Betty J. Grandbouche and two sisters Tami Grandbouche and Nancy Grandbouche Hawk. He is survived by his wife Delia Grandbouche; his children Brandon Grandbouche (April Plaisance Grandbouche) and Shelly G. Braniff and their mother Phyllis; and grandchildren Quinn, Cameron, and Lilah Grandbouche and Nathan and Clair Braniff; and his stepbrother Clark Grandbouche. Scott will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attended visitation at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4375 Hwy 22, Mandeville on Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM followed by a worship service at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will follow after at Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville. In lieu of flowers, Scott requested donations be made to the . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary