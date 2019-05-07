Scott Mitchell Dalme "Mitch" passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 24. He was the beloved son of Gary and Debra Olivier Dalme; loving brother of Amanda Dalme and Gary Dalme, Jr.; grandson of Linda Phillips Dalme and the late Lawrence Dalme, Jr. and Gerald L. Olivier and the late Anna Chenevert Olivier; nephew of Cheryl and Trent Gautreaux, Karen and Curtis Willingham, and Laura and Gary Jeffcoat; cousin of Anthony Adkins (Myranda), David Willingham (Maria), Alisha Morris, Curtis Johnson, Evan Johnson, and Jean - Luc Gautreaux; and Godson of Curtis Willingham and Jeannine McCloskey. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mitch was born and raised in River Ridge, and graduated from Riverdale High School in 2014. He also attended St. Matthew the Apostle School and De La Salle High School. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed cheerleading, blacksmithing, and reading the classics, his favorite being Homer's The Odyssey. He achieved the rank of 1st Class while in Boy Scouts; He enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, and spending time with his friends. He was liked by all who met him and loved by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1:00PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mitch's memory to the . To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019