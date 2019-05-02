Scottie Purnell McCoy departed this life at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 48. He was a native of Granada, Ms and a resident of New Orleans, LA since 1995. Scottie proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Gulf War. He was a truck driver for many years until he became visually impaired in 2009. He attended The Lighthouse for the Blind where he completed training to enter back into the workforce. Scottie was employed as a clerk with Serv-Mart. Beloved husband of Michelle Mabens McCoy. Loving and devoted father of Iesha Tate, Taylor McCoy, Kechelle Batiste Barnes, and Brianna Perry. Grandfather of Ahmad, Nigel, Rashad Jr., and Aubrey Barnes. Son of Annie McCoy Black and the late Joe Loggins. Brother of Cassandra (Fernando) Swins, Deona (Taricus) Mister, and Lisa (Jeffery) Gayden. Uncle of Nashanta Robinson, Kateshia Swims, TyYona Mister, and Tylan Mister; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Sweet home Christian Center, Hope and Zion Outreach ministry and all neighboring churches; employees of Serv-Mart, Family Doctors, and Jefferson Parish Dept. of Water are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Sweet Home Christian Center, 434 Jackson St. Kenner, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Mitchell Wilson, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA/ Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019