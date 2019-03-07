Sean A. Mullen, Sr., age 55, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Mr. Mullen was a life-long resident of New Orleans and later a resident of Slidell. Beloved husband of Patricia Comeaux Mullen and loving father of Sean A. Mullen, Jr. Grandfather of Savannah Marie Mullen and Ethan Robert Mullen. Son of the late Robert D. Mullen and the late Mathilda "Tillie" Jolly Mullen. Son in Law to the late Rene J. Comeaux, Jr. and Patricia F. Comeaux. He is survived by his sister Pamela M. Deason (Clifford) and Robert W. Mullen (Pamela) and was predeceased in death by his brother Patrick A. Mullen (Leona). He is also survived by his by his brothers- in- law, Thomas J. Comeaux, Sr. (Linda), Stephen A. Comeaux and Rene J. Comeaux, III, and sisters- in- law, Deborah C. Diaz (Ralph), Sr. Joan M. Comeaux, M.S.C., Norma C. Barrial (Paul), and Yvonne M. Comeaux. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and St. Cecilia Elementary School. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans on Monday, March 11, 2019. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, LA. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary