Sedley Hayward Roussel Alpaugh passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends over the preceding days. She was 87 years old. As the family matriarch, Sedley, also known as Noonie, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her delightful sense of humor, compassionate spirit, and gentle nature. Sedley held a unique ability to make every moment pleasant, enjoyable, and special. She was a true lady. Our time with Sedley was priceless. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends on earth. Her effect on our lives cannot be measured and will not be forgotten. Sedley raised a uniquely tight group of progeny with her late husband, Ted, and loved her family and friends with an everlasting loyalty. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining at home where family, friends, friends-of-family, and friends-of-friends were always invited and welcomed with a joyous greeting, infectious smile, good conversation, Alpaugh dip, several cocktails (with her favorite being an Old Fashioned) and a delicious meal. She was a great story teller, a big Saints fan, and an avid reader with an affection for romance. Sedley valued her children's education and her loved one's happiness above all else. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren at their home in New Orleans and at their country home on the Wolf River in Pass Christian, Mississippi, despite not being the biggest nature fan. The numerous family dinners are very special memories for those who were lucky to attend and will continue in Sedley and Ted's spirit. Sedley was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 27, 1931 and was a lifelong New Orleanian. She graduated from Isidore Newman School and from H. Sophie Newcomb College where she earned a B.A. degree. While at Newcomb during her debutante year, she met the love of her life, Chester Theodore "Ted" Alpaugh, Jr. The two married on October 2, 1954 at Holy Name of Jesus Church and raised four children in their family home on State Street. Sedley was the wife of 62 years to the late Chester Theodore Alpaugh, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Chester Theodore Alpaugh, III (Kay), William Roussel Alpaugh (Barbara), Sedley Hayward Alpaugh Oxford (Brad), and Jane Hayward Alpaugh Delmer (Sam); her twelve grandchildren, Chester Theodore Alpaugh, IV, William Roussel Alpaugh, Jr. (Elizabeth), George Reade Alpaugh (Jennie), Robert Bradley Alpaugh, Barbara Bradley Alpaugh Friedrichs (Jerry), James Hillman Clark, Virginia Legier Alpaugh, Sedley Hayward Clark, Robert Saunders Clark, Samuel Scott Delmer, Caroline Legier Delmer, and Margaret Hayward Delmer; and, her three great grandchildren, Marguerite Hayward Friedrichs, Sophia Amelie Alpaugh, and Charles Bradley Friedrichs. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Decatur Roussel and Mary Sedley Hayward Roussel; her twin sister, Marie Hayward Roussel; and, her brothers, William Decatur Roussel, Jr., and James Hayward Roussel (Louise). Sedley was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and a lifelong member of the Junior League. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 637 State Street in New Orleans, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10;00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019