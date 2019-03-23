The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Sedonia Kramer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sedonia Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sedonia Adams Kramer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sedonia Adams Kramer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Born October 11, 1929 in Bayou Boeuf, Louisiana to the late Stanislaus and Louisa Prestenbach Adams. Devoted wife of Alvin Joseph Kramer for 73 years; Loving mother of Joan Kramer Hennegan (Timothy), Susan Kramer Frey and Terry Kramer Breaud; Cherished sister of Louise and the late Aldrich, Herbert, Lawrence, Freddie, Stanley, Elise, Grace and Laura. Beloved grandmother of Rowdy Hennegan (the late Minnie), Kristi Hennegan Copous (David), Michael Hennegan, Amy Frey, Justin Breaud (Kerry) and Candace Breaud. Great grandmother of Alvin Hennegan, Crystal Hennegan, Alyssa Hennegan, Kayleigh Breaud, Aria Breaud and Kamryn Breaud. Great great grandmother of Harley Rae Kelly, Raven Porter and Kendalyn Porter. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment will be held Westlawn Cemetery located in Gretna. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now