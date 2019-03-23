|
|
Sedonia Adams Kramer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Born October 11, 1929 in Bayou Boeuf, Louisiana to the late Stanislaus and Louisa Prestenbach Adams. Devoted wife of Alvin Joseph Kramer for 73 years; Loving mother of Joan Kramer Hennegan (Timothy), Susan Kramer Frey and Terry Kramer Breaud; Cherished sister of Louise and the late Aldrich, Herbert, Lawrence, Freddie, Stanley, Elise, Grace and Laura. Beloved grandmother of Rowdy Hennegan (the late Minnie), Kristi Hennegan Copous (David), Michael Hennegan, Amy Frey, Justin Breaud (Kerry) and Candace Breaud. Great grandmother of Alvin Hennegan, Crystal Hennegan, Alyssa Hennegan, Kayleigh Breaud, Aria Breaud and Kamryn Breaud. Great great grandmother of Harley Rae Kelly, Raven Porter and Kendalyn Porter. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment will be held Westlawn Cemetery located in Gretna. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019