Selena Marie Hall passed away at her home in LaPlace on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was 39 years old. Beloved companion for 15 years of Timothy Albert of LaPlace, Louisiana; loving mother of Austin Douglas Hall of Saucier, Mississippi, Joel Page of Tylertown, Mississippi, Caleb Matthew Hall, and Alyssa Marie Albert both of LaPlace; daughter of Louise "Pepper" Hall of Biloxi, Mississippi, and the late Robert Hall; sister of Allison Snell of Saucier, Mississippi; aunt of Jacob, Alexis, and Elizabeth Snell all of Saucier; niece of Judy LaGrange and the late Bobby LaGrange of Bush, Louisiana, and Nowell "Butch" Naquin of Kenner, Louisiana; and cousin of Sharon Benfatti (Gerard) of Slidell, Michelle Anselmo of Bush, and Vickie St. Germain of Kenner. She is also survived by Tim's mother, Sandra Albert of LaPlace, and his father, Wayne Albert of Metairie. Selena tended bar and was a waitress at Chili's in LaPlace. She loved spending time with her children and visiting with her family. She will be dearly missed by Tim and all of her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. (in Metairie Cemetery) in New Orleans, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 3:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 1:00PM. Interment will be private. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019