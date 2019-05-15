Ms. Selina Robertson Burden was born January 28, 1958 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was a lifelong resident of the city of New Orleans. She was the first out of seven children born to the union of Henry Robertson and Shirley Williams Robertson. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington. She worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital for over 20 years and Chevron Oil Company for over 5 years. She was a devoted member of Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, serving on the usher board for many years. Surrounded by family Selina was called home on May 13, 2019 at the age of 61. The joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was affectionately called Maw Maw Nina by them. She was preceded in departure by her father, Henry Robertson; mother, Shirley Robertson; grandmother, Edna Williams; granddaughter, Milan Causey and her niece, Kendra Robertson. She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Jacobie Palmer; two daughters, Yniska (Haston Lewis) Robertson and Jamie (Mikal) Causey; grandchildren: Kayla Robertson, Jayde, Makenzie, and John Michael Causey, Moerice Jackson; godchild: Michelle Robertson; two brothers, Christopher Robertson and Henry Robertson III; four sisters, Robin (Earl) Truvia, Vanessa Robertson, Linda (Kim) Smith, and Allison Robertson along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church 4253 Dale St. NOLA. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm. Rev. Bryant Baptiste, Sr. Pastor and Officiant. Burial will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019