Sergin Anthony Dufrene, 85, of Marrero, LA, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Sergin is survived by his son, Kerry Dufrene (Pam), daughter, Sandra David, grandchildren Kory Dufrene (Cherie), Kelli Boudreaux (Shane), Angelique Coombs (Christian), Holly Falghou, his sister Bertha Danos (Earl); his companion of 22 years Carolyn Miller, along with 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Sergin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Bossier Dufrene, parents Elvin and Thelma Dufrene, sister Nelva Fayette, and brother in law Johnny Fayette. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 612 Main Street, Lockport, Louisiana.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 29, 2019