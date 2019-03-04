Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Coiner Donaldson. View Sign

Seth Coiner Donaldson, born March 21, 1996, at Ochsner Hospital, tragically departed this world in New Orleans on October 28, 2018. A beloved son and friend to all, Seth was a successful chef at world-renowned Commander's Palace and at "Best New Restaurant in New Orleans", Gris Gris, and was heading to Washington NC to open "The Hackney" in just a few days except for his tragic death at Saratoga Loft. Seth was a 2015 graduate of Hendersonville High School, Hendersonville NC, where he was a leader on the soccer team. His passion was food, fellowship and family and knew no stranger and had no enemy. Seth will be forever missed by his parents, Dr. Scott and Amy Donaldson, siblings Val and Celia, grandmother Ginnie Donaldson--all of Hendersonville NC; grandparents Richard and Susan Coiner of Shelby NC; and countless family members, friends and co-workers. A memorial service was held for Seth at Grace Community Church in Mills River, NC November 10th which drew over 700 attendees. Commander's Palace graciously provided Turtle Soup and a brass band led a vibrant second-line processional. A live-stream of the service can be viewed on Seth Donaldson's and "Tip BOTH for Seth" Facebook Page. In Seth's honor his parents ask you to additionally tip the "back of the house" to cooks and dishwashers who labor out of your sight to provide your meals. #GiveB.O.T.H.forSeth (B.O.T.H. = Back Of The House). And find Seth's Legacy Facebook and Instagram pages "Tip BOTH For Seth." Donations can be made to Young Life of Henderson County ( hendersoncounty.younglife.org ), Chadasha Foundation ( chadasha.org for Rideouts), MINO Foundation ( minofoundation.org ) or Grace Community Church ( gracemillsriver.org Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019

