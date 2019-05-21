Shaamata Shawntic-Payne King departed this life on Saturday May 18, 2019 at the age of 43. Beloved daughter of Brenda Payne and Wilbert Payne Washington; Loving mother of Brittany Sanders and Tre'Shawn King; Sister of Clem Payne, Courtney Gibson, Chris Ross, Tyrone Jackson and the late Shawn King; Godmother of Fehrol Byrd. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; Ahmaad Sanders, Ahmia Sanders, and Ahmere Sanders along with a host of aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Abundant Life Tabernacle Church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, St. John Baptist Church; Employees of Louisiana State Racing Commission, John F. Kennedy High School and Jesuit High School are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at 10:00 am on Friday May 24, 2019 at Abundant Life Tabernacle Church, 1701 Franklin Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Internment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Services are entrusted to D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1728 N Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA. Please visit [email protected] to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019