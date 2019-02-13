|
Shaiden Joseph Brown, son of Shedrick and Danica (Robinson) Brown, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of two. He was born in New Orleans, LA. He was a happy little boy who enjoyed life and loved others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shaiden's Celebration of Life which will be held at Household of Faith Family Worship Church International, 2074 Paxton Street, Harvey, LA. 70058 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 AM. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors in Celebration of Shaiden's joyful personality. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery and Mousoleum, 3540 US-90 Avondale, LA 70094. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019