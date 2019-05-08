The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
2000 N. Morrison Blvd.
Hammond, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
2000 N. Morrison Blvd.
Hammond, LA
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union #130. The Officers and Members of this local union are hereby requested to attend the Celebration of Life of our late brother Shane Pemberton, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM. By Order of: Ernest C. "Corky" Cortez. Attest: Paul J. Zulli, Business Manager/Financial Secretary.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019
