Shanette Collins entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 46. She leaves to cherish her memory loving fiance Jacob England, three daughters Daveion Collins (Dashon), Dajia Collins, Dajeanne Rodgers; and one grandson Denim Rodgers. Shanette is also survived by siblings Lisa Refuge, Vernon Collins (Aisha), Jerry Collins (Kenya). She is predeceased by her parents Clarence Brown and Joann Collins Refuge and one sister Nia Collins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life honoring Ms. Shanette Collins, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Philadelphia Christian Church, 3127 General Meyer Ave., New Orleans, LA 70114, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Restlawn Park, Avondale, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019