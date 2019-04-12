Shannon Elizabeth Eady went to be with her husband Donnie C. Eady, Jr. and her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 06, 2019, in Kenner, LA at the age of 45. She was born in New Orleans, LA and was a lifelong resident of St Bernard Parish. Daughter of the late Bonnie Lynn Campo Durnin McGouey. Devoted mother of Alexis, Donnie, and Abby Eady. Grandmother of Aliyah Shepherd. Shannon will be greatly missed by her in-laws Betty Eady (late Donnie), Tracy Carlson (John), Joey Eady (Cathy), Lisa (late Jason), Rebekah and Katie Eady. Granddaughter of Thais Durnin and the late George Sr. Durnin and Lorraine Robin Campo Clark (late Wilson). Niece of Cynthia Campo Assevado (Malcolm) & the Rev. Debra Clark Serpas (Justin), Darren Campo & Cathy Durnin Turbin, Karen Brouillette, and Diane. She will also be missed by her lifelong friend Cindy Piniero and her friend Sid. Shannon was open and free-spirited. She loved the outdoors, fishing, praise, and worship and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on April 20, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Amphitheater in Sidney Torres Park. Service will begin at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of her life. Shannon's family would like to give a special thanks to her Hospice nurse Lynne Kueck from St. Catherine's. For condolences please visit our website www.serenitycovington.com (985) 875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary