L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1908 Short Street
Kenner, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1908 Short Street
Kenner, LA
View Map
Sharon Collins Reech Obituary
Sharon Collins Reech passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Kenner. She loved bowling, dancing, traveling and relaxing in the country. Sharon also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play their favorite sports. Beloved wife of James "J.E." Reech, Sr. Mother of James Jr. (Tory), Jeffrey (Lauren) and Jason (Brandie) Reech. Daughter of the late William "Bill" and Florence "Mickey" Collins. Sister of Billie (Joseph), Pam (Carl), Patty and the late Charlie and Noel. Grandmother of Devon, Justin, Riley, Cody, Ashley, Brennan, Brady, Peyton and Lilly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to Lakeside Hospice and the angels of Ashton Manor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1908 Short Street, Kenner, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 2605 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
