Sharon Hamilton Gerdes, 68 a native of Birmingham, Alabama and a lifelong resident of New Orleans Passed away on the morning of Sunday, April 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Hamilton, her mother Martha Hamilton, and her former husband Joseph Gerdes. She was the mother of Dwayne P. Hamilton Sr. (Bruce Harris), Michael Gerdes, Brian Gerdes. The grandmother to Dwayne Hamilton Jr., Eric Grey, Beneisha McDonald, Erika Grey, David Grey, Sheniah Gerdes, Adam Gerdes, and the great grandmother to Victor Kushner and Cadien McDonald. She was a sister to: Caroline Smith (Clifford), Mary-Elizabeth Wiley (Craig), Joseph Hamilton Jr., Janice Hamilton, Yvonne Jones, Andrea Lane (Andre), Adrienne Jones, and Toni Washington. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews: Leslie Billinger, Bruce Billinger, Tracy Wiley, Jovell Vappie, Clifford Smith, Clayton Smith, Carla Smith, Courtney Mathews, Lori Gerdes, J'Conice Wright, Christy Gerdes, Cristen Wiley, Cyndi Lane, Christopher Wiley, Louis Gerdes Jr., T'yon Jones, Johnathan Hamilton, A'Garienne Martin, A'Nysiean Siegman, Jasmine Hamilton, Brittaney Jones, A'Jienne Jones, and Curtisha Washington. She will also be remembered by a host of extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Located At 6828 Chef Menteur Hwy. New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation begins at 11:00 am and Rosary will begin at 12:00 noon. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504)523-5872.