Sharon Louise Rudolph, ShaLaRue, peacefully passed away in her Slidell home on May 10, 2019 at the age of 59. She was a long time resident of St. Tammany Parish. With grace, Sharon fought hard and strong throughout her cancer journey and exemplified such positive strength in the face of any obstacle. Her smile never ceased and her heart pounded with pride until her final moments. She is preceded in death by her mother Hazel Dufour Case, her father, Thomas Nicholas Rudolph and granddaughter Briar-Rose Louise Rudolph. Her memories will continue to be cherished here on Earth by her daughters Melissa Rudolph (Jeff), Brittany Bangs (Ben), grandchildren Lilian Hazel Morgan, Brielle Delorah Roberts, and Crowley Rose Barras, sisters, Mona Mondello (Mark), Carla Caillier, Julie Burns (Kelly), Nicole Bryant (Ralph) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family. Sharon held various titles including Mom, homemaker, industrial seamstress, caregiver for the elderly and the very best hospitality team member any traveler could ask for. Her genuine heart and warm smile was enough to make any stranger feel at home. She left behind a legacy of love and truly touched the lives of many. Sharon enjoyed going on cruises and watching the beautiful, blue water, sewing, especially for babies, but most of all, Sharon's family and friends were her life. She loved life and those around her whole heartedly and in her final weeks, she made it known that she was just as ready to begin her new journey to Heaven. Although Sharon has gained her angel wings, she will remain in the hearts, spirits and minds of countless family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Donald Bryan, officiating. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and on Wednesday after 9:00 A.M. until funeral time. Following burial,the family will hold a gathering at Lacombe Recreational Center in remembrance of Sharon. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019